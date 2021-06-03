Indonesia reports 5,353 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 5,353 in the past 24 hours to 1,837,126, with the death toll adding by 187 to 51,095, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the ministry, 11,092 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 1,691,593.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,176 new confirmed cases, Jakarta 714, Central Java 687, Riau 380 and East Java 260. (ANI/Xinhua)

