Left Menu

Indonesia reports 5,353 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 5,353 in the past 24 hours to 1,837,126, with the death toll adding by 187 to 51,095, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 03-06-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 18:49 IST
Indonesia reports 5,353 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 5,353 in the past 24 hours to 1,837,126, with the death toll adding by 187 to 51,095, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the ministry, 11,092 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 1,691,593.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,176 new confirmed cases, Jakarta 714, Central Java 687, Riau 380 and East Java 260. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021