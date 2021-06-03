India says committed to bring back fugitive Mehul Choksi from Dominica

As court proceedings against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi continue in Dominica, India has said it is committed to bringing him back to India. Choksi is involved in PNB bank fraud case of Rs 14,000 crores. He fled to Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018.

Choksi was apprehended in Dominica recently after he entered the country illegally and was reportedly planning to escape to Cuba. However, the fugitive businessman claims that he was kidnapped and then brought to Dominica. India is expecting Dominica to repatriate the fugitive as he committed a crime in India and has a red corner notice against him.

He concealed facts and got Antigua citizenship, where he enjoyed constitutional protection, but he has no cover in Dominica and India is pushing for his repatriation. Talking to reporters here, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India remains steadfast in its efforts that fugitives are brought back.

"He (Choksi) is currently in the custody of Dominica with some legal proceedings underway. We will continue to ensure he is brought to back India," the spokesperson said. He was answering a query related to Choksi's extradition. It is learnt that a team of six Indian officials is in Dominica to pursue the matter. The team consists of officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Ministry of External Affairs. Today is the second day of hearing in the case that Choksi is facing in Dominican court. (ANI)

