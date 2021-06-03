Left Menu

India, Germany hold bilateral consultations on UN issues

India and Germany on Thursday held bilateral consultation during which both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UN agenda.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 21:24 IST
India and Germany on Thursday held bilateral consultation during which both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UN agenda. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussion took place virtually, wherein both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UN agenda.

The German delegation was led by Antje Leendertse, State Secretary for Germany with officials from International Order and the United Nations Desks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the German Embassy at New Delhi. T Shri Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) led the Indian delegation along with officials from the UN and Europe West Divisions of MEA and the Embassy of India in Berlin.

"The Indian delegation briefed the German side on India's priorities during its UNSC tenure. Both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UN agenda," the statement read. (ANI)

