Left Menu

Somali army says kills 70 Shabab terrorists

The Somali National Army (SNA) said its special forces unit killed 70 Shabab terrorists and injured several others on Thursday near Jowhar, a town in the Middle Shabelle region.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:43 IST
Somali army says kills 70 Shabab terrorists
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], June 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Somali National Army (SNA) said its special forces unit killed 70 Shabab terrorists and injured several others on Thursday near Jowhar, a town in the Middle Shabelle region. Army spokesman Ali Hashi told SNA Radio Mogadishu that the troops also liberated several areas during an operation that is still ongoing.

"We killed 70 Shabab militants, including two senior commanders for guerrilla attacks, and injured several others in the ongoing operation against the terrorists near Jowhar town," he said. Hashi did not say whether there were casualties on the side of the Somali army, but unverified reports said some senior commanders could have succumbed or sustained serious injuries in fierce fighting.

The operation against Shabab terrorists took place as Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble was paying a one-day visit to Jowhar town to assess the humanitarian situation there. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021