Left Menu

Pakistan: 1 killed, 28 injured as bus falls into ditch after gunmen open fire

A driver was killed and 28 women suffered injuries when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch after unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in Pakistan's Punjab province.

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:02 IST
Pakistan: 1 killed, 28 injured as bus falls into ditch after gunmen open fire
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A driver was killed and 28 women suffered injuries when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch after unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in Pakistan's Punjab province. The unidentified assailants attacked the bus when women were on their way to a factory in the country's northwest Haripur district from Hassan Abdal early Friday morning, Muhammad Haider, an emergency official of the state-owned emergency rescue service Rescue 1122 in the city, told Xinhua.

The bus fell into a deep ditch when the driver of the vehicle lost control over it after sustaining gunshot injuries, killing him on the spot, the rescue official said. The injured women have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment in Hassan Abdal.

Local media quoted hospital sources as saying that five women are in critical condition, and efforts are being made to save their lives. Following the incident, police officials and rescue teams immediately reached the scene, cordoned off the area and started rescue activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021