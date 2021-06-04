Left Menu

Flooding affects 400,000 people in Somalia: UN

Flooding caused by recent torrential rains across Somalia have affected an estimated 400,000 people in 14 districts since late April, the United Nations humanitarian agency said.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:22 IST
Flooding affects 400,000 people in Somalia: UN
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], June 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Flooding caused by recent torrential rains across Somalia have affected an estimated 400,000 people in 14 districts since late April, the United Nations humanitarian agency said. Some 101,300 people out of those affected have been displaced from their homes, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

"Most affected people are in the Middle Shabelle region where floods in Jowhar district have displaced 66,000 people from 27 villages, destroyed over 40,000 hectares of farmland, disrupted learning in 11 schools and damaged 82 percent of WASH infrastructures," OCHA said in its floods update, referring to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. In BeledWeyne town, flooding caused by river breakages displaced nearly 22,000 people and destroyed 1,235 hectares of farmland, OCHA said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021