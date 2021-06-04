PM Modi dials Mauritius counterpart to convey condolences on former president Anerood Jugnauth's demise

Prime Minister Narendra on Friday called up Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth to convey condolences on the demise of the country's former President Anerood Jugnauth. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi apprised about his phone call with Pravind Jugnauth and said Anerood Jugnauth will be remembered as a principal architect of India's special friendship with Mauritius

"I called @MauritiusPM Pravind Jugnauth to convey heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sir Anerood Jugnauth. He will be remembered as one of the tallest leaders of the Indian Ocean Region and a principal architect of India's special friendship with Mauritius," he tweeted. Anerood Jugnauth died on Thursday at the age of 91. He was the country's longest-serving Prime Minister with more than 18 years of tenure. He was considered the father of the Mauritian economic miracle of the 1980s.

Advertisement

Jugnauth held the post of Prime Minister between 1982 and 1995, then again between 2000 and 2003, and later between 2014 and 2017, before passing the torch to his son, Pravind Jugnauth, who is the current Prime Minister of Mauritius. He also served as President of Mauritius from 2003-2012.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of Anerood Jugnauth, calling him a 'visionary leader'. Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said that his landmark contributions to India- Mauritius relations will always be remembered. "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Sir Anerood Jugnauth. A global statesman, a visionary leader, a Padma Vibhushan and an extraordinary friend of India, his landmark contributions to India- Mauritius relations will always be remembered. Om Shanti," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)