Left Menu

Massive fire engulfs camp for displaced persons in northern Iraq

A massive fire on Friday ripped through the Sharya Camp for displaced persons in Duhok province in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, burning down more than 400 tents and wounding seven people, a local official said.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:30 IST
Massive fire engulfs camp for displaced persons in northern Iraq
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], June 6 (ANI/Xinhua): A massive fire on Friday ripped through the Sharya Camp for displaced persons in Duhok province in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, burning down more than 400 tents and wounding seven people, a local official said. A large part of the fire has been put out and the camp, which shelters hundreds of displaced persons of the Yazidi minority, was evacuated by rescue teams, said Hakar Mohammed, director of the camp, adding that the wounded have been transported to hospitals.

The firefighters are still working to put out the rest of the fire, Mohammed said. Bewar Abdul-Aziz, head of Duhok's provincial civil defense directorate, told reporters that "the civil defense teams were able to control the fire," noting that investigations had begun to find out the causes of the fire. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021