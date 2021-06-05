Argentina reports 30,950 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported 30,950 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 3,915,397, the Ministry of Health said Friday. The ministry said 539 more deaths were logged, bringing the national death toll to 80,411.A total of 3,465,137 patients have recovered from the virus, while 369,849 cases remain active, said the ministry.

The South American country has administered over 13.6 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 since its inoculation campaign began in December 2020, and more than 2.9 million people have been fully inoculated, according to the ministry. Argentina is maintaining social distancing and other preventive measures which will last until June 11. (ANI/Xinhua)

