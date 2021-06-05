Left Menu

Argentina reports 30,950 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina reported 30,950 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 3,915,397, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 05-06-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 07:50 IST
Argentina reports 30,950 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported 30,950 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 3,915,397, the Ministry of Health said Friday. The ministry said 539 more deaths were logged, bringing the national death toll to 80,411.A total of 3,465,137 patients have recovered from the virus, while 369,849 cases remain active, said the ministry.

The South American country has administered over 13.6 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 since its inoculation campaign began in December 2020, and more than 2.9 million people have been fully inoculated, according to the ministry. Argentina is maintaining social distancing and other preventive measures which will last until June 11. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021