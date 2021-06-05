Left Menu

2 killed, 2 injured in Nigeria car crash

Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Nigeria's northeastern state of Bauchi on Friday, local authorities said.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 05-06-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 09:06 IST
2 killed, 2 injured in Nigeria car crash
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], June 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Nigeria's northeastern state of Bauchi on Friday, local authorities said. A car collided with an oncoming truck at Zangoro village along the Bauchi-Maiduguri road, killing two people at the scene, Yusuf Abdullahi, an operations commander for the Federal Road Safety Corps, said in a statement.

The two injured persons wer0e rushed to a local hospital for treatment, Abdullahi said. Investigations revealed dangerous driving as the cause of the accident, he added.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021