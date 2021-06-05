2 killed, 2 injured in Nigeria car crash

Abuja [Nigeria], June 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Nigeria's northeastern state of Bauchi on Friday, local authorities said. A car collided with an oncoming truck at Zangoro village along the Bauchi-Maiduguri road, killing two people at the scene, Yusuf Abdullahi, an operations commander for the Federal Road Safety Corps, said in a statement.

The two injured persons wer0e rushed to a local hospital for treatment, Abdullahi said. Investigations revealed dangerous driving as the cause of the accident, he added.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

