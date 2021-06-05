Earthquake hits Chile

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 159 km west-northwest of Constitucion, Chile at 3.05 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 9.57 km, was initially determined to be at 34.8649 degrees south latitude and 74.0704 degrees west longitude.

