Earthquake hits Chile

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 159 km west-northwest of Constitucion, Chile at 3.05 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 10:12 IST
The epicenter, with a depth of 9.57 km, was initially determined to be at 34.8649 degrees south latitude and 74.0704 degrees west longitude.

