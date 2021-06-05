Left Menu

Chinese businessmen threaten to kill local trader in Dubai

Two Chinese businessmen working in United Arab Emirates's Dubai have been accused of threatening to kill a local trader over a financial dispute.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Two Chinese businessmen working in United Arab Emirates's Dubai have been accused of threatening to kill a local trader over a financial dispute. The 34-year-old Emirati trader was a partner in a commercial licensing firm with the Chinese businessmen, Gulf News reported citing a Dubai court.

Earlier in March, the Emirati trader went to meet the Chinese defendant at a local cafe to sort out some work-related issues. During the discussion, the Chinese businessmen threatened to kill the Dubai trader following a heated argument. "He (the first defendant) came with the second defendant to the parking lot of a cafe. After a heated argument, I told the defendant that I will take legal action against him. As the witness translated my words, the two defendants threatened to kill me," said the Emirati merchant on record.

Emirati merchant has filed a complaint at a local police station. A 35-year-old witness who was translating the conversation for the Emirati trader later testified for him. According to the Gulf News, Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the two Chinese defendants, both aged 34, with issuing threats.

The trial of the Chinese businessmen will continue on June 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

