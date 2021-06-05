Left Menu

Afghan forces kill at least 12 people in 'friendly fire' incident in Badakhshan province

At least 12 people were killed in an airstrike by the Afghan army, which wrongly targeted "members of the public uprising forces", in a "friendly fire" incident in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least 12 people were killed in an airstrike by the Afghan army, which wrongly targeted "members of the public uprising forces", in a "friendly fire" incident in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province. The incident took place in Kohistan district of the northeastern province on Friday, TOLOnews reported, citing sources.

The Afghan broadcaster said a public uprising forces commander, was among the dead. The sources also said that eight other group members went missing as a result of the incident.

The local authorities have not yet commented on the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

