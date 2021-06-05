Afghan forces kill at least 12 people in 'friendly fire' incident in Badakhshan province
At least 12 people were killed in an airstrike by the Afghan army, which wrongly targeted "members of the public uprising forces", in a "friendly fire" incident in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.
The Afghan broadcaster said a public uprising forces commander, was among the dead. The sources also said that eight other group members went missing as a result of the incident.
The local authorities have not yet commented on the incident. (ANI)
