US stepping up engagement in Afghanistan, says senior US diplomat

US Charge d' Affaires Ross Wilson on Saturday said that Washington is stepping up its engagement in Afghanistan through its additional USD 266 million assistance, which was recently announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
US Charge d' Affaires Ross Wilson on Saturday said that Washington is stepping up its engagement in Afghanistan through its additional USD 266 million assistance, which was recently announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Taking to Twitter, Wilson said that as part of its commitment, the US will provide essential health care, food aid, and other supplies to the millions of Afghans.

"We are stepping up our engagement in Afghanistan, including humanitarian assistance. This commitment will provide lifesaving protection, shelter, livelihoods opportunities, essential health care, food aid, water and other supplies to the 18M Afghans in need," Wilson tweeted. In a press release, the US embassy in Kabul announced USD 266 million in new humanitarian assistance from the US Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The total US humanitarian aid for Afghanistan now stands at nearly USD 3.9 billion since 2002.

"The US Embassy in Kabul remains a stalwart friend to the government and people of Afghanistan, and will build upon two decades of assistance in many fields, including humanitarian relief as well as a variety of cooperative projects in infrastructure, gender, education, agriculture, health, security, democracy, counter-narcotics, and anticorruption," the release said. It further said that the humanitarian aid contributions of the United States and their international partners seek to address the needs of an estimated 18 million Afghans who are suffering due to poverty, hunger, COVID-19, and displacement. (ANI)

