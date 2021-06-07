Left Menu

Detained Pashtun leader Ali Wazir complains of inadequate medical facilities in Pak jail

After detained parliamentarian from South Waziristan, Ali Wazir, complained about not receiving adequate medical treatment in prison, an anti-terrorism court has directed jail authorities to provide medical treatment facilities to him

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:08 IST
Detained Pashtun leader Ali Wazir complains of inadequate medical facilities in Pak jail
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After detained parliamentarian from South Waziristan, Ali Wazir, complained about not receiving adequate medical treatment in prison, an anti-terrorism court has directed jail authorities to provide medical treatment facilities to him. On Saturday, the defence counsel moved an application before the court, seeking a direction for the prison authorities to provide medical treatment to Wazir, reported Dawn.

Ali, along with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen and leader Mohsin Dawar, was arrested by authorities in December last year for allegedly inciting the public against the state and using derogatory language against the security forces. Wazir, along with millions of Pashtuns, were commemorating the sixth anniversary of the Army Public School attack in which more than 150 children and teachers were killed.

The judge directed the superintendent of Central Jail Karachi to attend to the medical needs of the undertrial prisoner, who is suffering from hypertension, uric acid problem and backache, and to submit a report on June 14. The court also allowed the investigation officer of the case to record voice samples of Ali Wazir to send them to an Islamabad laboratory for their forensic examination and cross-matching with his alleged controversial speech on December 6, 2020, Dawn reported.

Despite the growing outcry over his 'illegal' arrest and increasing demand for his immediate release, PTM leader Wazir was remanded in police custody till December 30 by an anti-terrorism court. Activists and opposition political parties have condemned the arrest of Wazir, who is also a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan over charges of passing derogatory remarks against state institutions.

Members of the Pashtun ethnic minority have long blamed that they have been targets of military operations and ethnic stereotyping by the Pakistani state and its security forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021