3 dead in mine accident in China's Shandong Province

Three coal miners died in east China's Shandong Province after a roof collapsed on them, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

08-06-2021
  • China

Three coal miners died in east China's Shandong Province after a roof collapsed on them, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Xinhua news agency reported that the accident happened on May 26 at a coal mine in Weishan County, Jining City, leaving six miners trapped.

According to the county's emergency management bureau, authorities only managed to rescue three workers. Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited in this regard.

Last Saturday, eight people had gone missing following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (ANI)

