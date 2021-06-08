EAM Jaishankar to begin his three-day Kuwait visit tomorrow

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to visit Kuwait from June 9 to 11, his first trip to the country as the union minister. An MEA release stated that the External Affairs Minister is taking this trip at the invitation of Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Kuwait.

During the visit, he will hold high-level meetings and also address the Indian community in Kuwait. He will also carry a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Kuwait. "The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait. Traditionally warm and close bilateral relationship between India and Kuwait is characterized by strong people-to-people connect. There are around one million Indians residing in Kuwait. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India," the MEA said.

In recent weeks, to help fight the second wave of COVID-19 in India, the Government of Kuwait has been at the forefront to ensure a sustained and reliable supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen to India by establishing an Air/Sea Bridge. Earlier, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, State of Kuwait, visited India on March 17-18.

Both countries had agreed to establish a Joint Commission at Foreign Ministers' level during the visit. (ANI)

