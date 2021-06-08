Over 3 lakh Pak citizens fail to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

While the Pakistan government tries to create awareness about COVID-19 vaccination, around 300,000 recipients of the first dose never returned to receive the second dose of the vaccine. According to data, around 300,000 people have failed to return to receive the second dose after receiving their first dose since the start of the vaccination drive on February 2, reported Dawn.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said in Pakistan, the second dose of the majority of the COVID-19 vaccines is administered after an interval of three weeks. However, in the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the second dose is given after a period of 12 weeks. "Around 300,000 first dose recipients never showed up on their due dates," he said.

"We are categorising such people; there is a possibility that some of them might have died before getting their second dose. Another group which has been identified consists of those who contracted COVID-19 after receiving their first dose and then decided not to get the second one. Others might have fallen to the negative propaganda and skipped the vaccination," he added. Citing a document, Dawn reported that 120,960 citizens were supposed to get the second jab on May 24, but only 77,136 contacted. Similarly, 183,601 people were due to get their second doses on May 25 but 87,169 received them while 187,978 people had their due date on May 26 but only 90,160 turned up.

In the same way, 17,785 people were called for their second jab on June 6, but 31,194 were vaccinated. "A number of people have had a minor reaction to the vaccine after which they decided not to get the second dose. Some fell for the propaganda against vaccination while others decided against getting the second jab after contracting the virus," said Dr Javed Akram, Member of the Scientific Task Force on COVID-19.

He further said if a person did not get the second dose in the period of six months, the person would be treated as a fresh case and would require two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, the NCOC data reported 1,490 cases and 58 deaths in a single day, reported Dawn. (ANI)

