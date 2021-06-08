Left Menu

Azerbaijan says member of Armenia's sabotage group detained on border

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday that a member of the Armenian armed forces' sabotage group was detained after crossing into the Lachin sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for laying mines on the Azerbaijani territory.

Azerbaijan flag (Credits: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI
Baku [Azerbaijan], June 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday that a member of the Armenian armed forces' sabotage group was detained after crossing into the Lachin sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for laying mines on the Azerbaijani territory.

"On June 8, a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces took advantage of unfavorable weather conditions and crossed into our territory at the Lachin sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani army units deployed there, a member of the group, serviceman Artur Kartaryan, was detained. The rest of the group retreated and left this territory," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"According to the preliminary investigation, the enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group aimed at laying mines on our territory," the statement read. (ANI/Sputnik)

