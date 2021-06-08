Massive internet outage: Major news websites back online as Fastly identifies issue, implements fix

Multiple websites, including that of major news organisations such as the BBC, the New York Times and CNN, have begun functioning again after they went offline due to a massive but temporary internet outage. New York Times, CNN and the UK government's website among other international websites like Pinterest, Reddit, Twitch, Spotify and more went offline due to the massive internet outage.

Users reported receiving "Error 503 Service Unavailable" and "connection errors pages" when attempting to log on to a number of websites. On Twitter, several unverified claims have reported that Fastly Edge systems, a popular Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider, could be the reason for the outage.

However, Fastly reported that the issue has been fixed. "The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return," the network provider said on its website. According to CNN, Fastly helps improve the time it takes for websites to load and provides other services to internet sites, apps and platforms -- including a large global server network.

Meanwhile, several websites continue to face problems even after Fastly's announcement that the issue has been fixed. Major website and app outages happen from time to time and typically don't last long as internet service providers, content delivery networks and other hosting services are built with multiple redundancies and a global network of backup servers, reported CNN. (ANI)

