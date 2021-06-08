Left Menu

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped by man in crowd

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man while he stopped to chat with onlookers during a visit to southeast France.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:22 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man while he stopped to chat with onlookers during a visit to southeast France. Macron's security detail quickly intervened when the man slapped the President who had approached a crowd of onlookers standing behind a metal fence, reported CNN.

Two people have been arrested in this regard, according to media reports. "A man indeed tried to hit the President of the Republic. We have no further comments at this point. Exchanges with the crowd and handshakes resumed. The trip continues," the Elysee - French President's official residence - said in a statement to CNN.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

