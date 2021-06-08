Left Menu

Jaishankar to embark on three-day visit to Kenya on June 12

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Kenya from June 12-14, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:49 IST
Jaishankar to embark on three-day visit to Kenya on June 12
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Kenya from June 12-14, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday. According to an MEA statement, Jaishankar will chair the third meeting of the India-Kenya Joint Commission meeting along with his Kenyan counterpart. The meeting will review all aspects of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in March 2019. According to the MEA, Jaishankar will also meet with other ministers of the Kenyan government to take forward the India-Kenya relationship. The development partnership is an important aspect of the relationship between the two countries which the visit will seek to deepen.

The external affairs minister will also interact with the Indian-origin community, which is an important bridge between India and Kenya. Meanwhile, India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nations Security Council and are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has long-standing ties. (ANI)

