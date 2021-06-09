Left Menu

NYT made a booboo, several caught on

The New York Times on Tuesday (local time) made a publishing error claiming about 'Fields of watermelons found on Mars', then deleted it.

The New York Times on Tuesday (local time) made a publishing error claiming about 'Fields of watermelons found on Mars', then deleted it. "Authorities say rise of fruit aliens is to blame for glut of outer space watermelons," read the story, which was deleted less than an hour later, according to a partial cache of its contents on Google News. "The FBI declined to comment on reports of watermelons raining down, but confirmed that kiwis have been intercepted."

An archived snapshot of the story shows that the story was just a publishing error. The byline on the story was unfamiliar, attributing the report to "Joe Schmoe."

The article quickly disappeared and was replaced by a message saying it had been "published in error." There are on evidences of watermelons or any other life on the Red Planet. However, several NASA missions, including India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan are all investigating the possibility of ancient life on our planetary neighbour. (ANI)

