NYT made a booboo, several caught on
The New York Times on Tuesday (local time) made a publishing error claiming about 'Fields of watermelons found on Mars', then deleted it.
- Country:
- United States
The New York Times on Tuesday (local time) made a publishing error claiming about 'Fields of watermelons found on Mars', then deleted it. "Authorities say rise of fruit aliens is to blame for glut of outer space watermelons," read the story, which was deleted less than an hour later, according to a partial cache of its contents on Google News. "The FBI declined to comment on reports of watermelons raining down, but confirmed that kiwis have been intercepted."
An archived snapshot of the story shows that the story was just a publishing error. The byline on the story was unfamiliar, attributing the report to "Joe Schmoe."
The article quickly disappeared and was replaced by a message saying it had been "published in error." There are on evidences of watermelons or any other life on the Red Planet. However, several NASA missions, including India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan are all investigating the possibility of ancient life on our planetary neighbour. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Planet
- The New York Times
- Google News
- India
- NASA
- Mars
- Mangalyaan
ALSO READ
Jaishankar's visit opportunity to review collaborations on key pillars of India-US ties
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more
After 40 days, India's daily new coronavirus cases below 2-lakh mark
Elevating psychology as a viable career option is imperative in post-Covid India
India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14