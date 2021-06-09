Left Menu

Lockdown to be lifted on Australia's second largest city

The two-week lockdown of Melbourne, the second most populous city of Australia, will end on Thursday midnight as the state recorded only one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:35 IST
Lockdown to be lifted on Australia's second largest city
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sydney [Australia], June 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The two-week lockdown of Melbourne, the second most populous city of Australia, will end on Thursday midnight as the state recorded only one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Health authorities have been battling an outbreak of the coronavirus, including the highly infectious Delta strain, since the first new locally acquired case was recorded in late May.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Acting Premier of the Victoria state James Merlino said the state's capital city would "move to most of the same settings currently in place across regional Victoria, and regional Victoria will move further towards further easing." The easing of restrictions will mean that from Friday, Melbourne residents will no longer have only five reasons to leave their homes and their travel radius will increase from 10 km to 25 km.

"The regional/metro divisions will come down and we'll be able to travel more freely around the state again," Merlino said. Masks will no longer be required indoors unless people cannot maintain a 1.5-meter social distance, and restaurants and cafes will reopen for seated service with up to 100 people per venue and a maximum of 50 people inside.

"Everyone should be absolutely proud of what we have all achieved together, but we know this isn't over yet, and until we have widespread vaccination across Victoria and across our country, the virus will still be with us," Merlino said. "We'll continue to assess the data each day and provide more detail as soon as we can," he said.

Victoria's COVID-19 statistics for the 24 hours up until Wednesday were 83 active cases, 28,485 tests and 19,533 vaccinations. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021