Ten deminers killed in gunmen attack in Afghanistan's Baghlan

At least 10 deminers were killed and 16 more suffered injuries after gunmen attack their office in northern province of Baghlan on Tuesday night, according to security official.

ANI | Baghlan | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 13:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The incident happened in Baghlan-e-Marzaki district of the province after a group of gunmen attacked the office of the HALO Trust, TOLOnews reported.

The bodies and the wounded deminers were admitted to a public hospital in Pul-e-Khumri City, the center of Baghlan. The Interior Affairs Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian blamed the Taliban terrorists for the attack. (ANI)

