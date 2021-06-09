Left Menu

8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast in Pakistan

At least eight people were killed and five others were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Washuk district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:42 IST
8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast in Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least eight people were killed and five others were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Washuk district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. The information about the blast that occurred on Monday evening was shared by the Assistant Commissioner of Mashkel area in the district Hameed Hamza Bangulzai, reported Xinhua.

He told the media that a gas cylinder exploded with a big bang in a welding workshop in Mashkel of Washuk district, reported Xinhua. Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

Hospital officials said that the injured got serious wounds as they were buried under debris. The blast also destroyed four other shops and spread fear among citizens, reported Xinhua. An eyewitness said the explosion occurred when workers were using a welding machine to repair a gas cylinder brought by some customer.

The deceased included five Afghan nationals and three locals, the reports added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021