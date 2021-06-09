Left Menu

Russia records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has reported another 10,407 COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour period, the highest number of daily infections since March 7, 2021, according to the official data released Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-06-2021 16:09 IST
Russia records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], June 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia has reported another 10,407 COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour period, the highest number of daily infections since March 7, 2021, according to the official data released Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,156,250.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 399 to 124,895 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 9,814 to 4,761,899. Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,124 new cases, taking its total to 1,209,214.

More than 141.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

