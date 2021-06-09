Left Menu

Shringla meets US Envoy; discusses India-US relations, cooperation in combating COVID

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and United States Acting Ambassador Daniel B Smith held a meeting on Wednesday and discussed India-US relations, regional issues and cooperation in the United Nations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 17:46 IST
Shringla meets US Envoy; discusses India-US relations, cooperation in combating COVID
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla meeting with US acting Ambassador Daniel B Smith. (Photo: MEA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and United States Acting Ambassador Daniel B Smith held a meeting on Wednesday and discussed India-US relations, regional issues and cooperation in the United Nations. They also shared views over the ongoing COVID-19 situation, supply of vaccines and cooperation in combating the pandemic.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had a productive meeting today with US Acting Ambassador Daniel B Smith about India-US relations, regional issues and cooperation in the UN; also discussed COVID-19 situation, supply of vaccines and cooperation in combating the pandemic," MEA spokesperson Arnidam Bagchi tweeted. The Government of India has been making all efforts to augment the availability of vaccines (COVID-19) in the country through enhanced production in the country or through supply from abroad.

India is engaged with the Biden administration to ensure that necessary components for vaccine manufacturing in India are readily available. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021