Indian Envoy, Nepal Deputy PM Raghubir Mahaseth discuss COVID-19 vaccines supply

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPMFM) Raghubir Mahaseth and discussed various matters including the supply of COVID vaccines.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPMFM) Raghubir Mahaseth and discussed various matters including the supply of COVID vaccines. The Nepal Foreign Ministry informed that Ambassador Kwatra handed over the congratulatory message from Jaishankar to Mahaseth on being appointed as Nepal's DPMFM. Both the diplomats discussed various matters of mutual interests, including the supply of vaccines.

"Indian Ambassador to Nepal His Excellency Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid a courtesy call on DPMFM Honourable RB Mahaseth today. Ambassador Kwatra handed over the congratulatory message from EAM of India His Excellency Dr SJaishankar to the DPMFM. They discussed various matters of mutual interests, including the supply of vaccines," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal tweeted.Earlier, India had sent COVID vaccine doses to Nepal under grant assistance.The vaccination process in the Himalayan Nation had been stalled for several months due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccine. But on Tuesday the inoculation drive was resumed after it received one million shots of China-made Vero Cell last week. With the resumption of the inoculation, senior citizens between 60 to 64 years queued up in vaccination centers around Kathmandu Valley and all seven provinces of the Himalayan nation to receive the shot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

