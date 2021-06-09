Left Menu

COVID-19: INS Tarkash arrives at Mumbai port carrying 785 Oxygen Cylinders from Kuwait

As part of Air and Sea Bridge Operation between India and Kuwait, fifth Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tarkash arrived on Tuesday night at Mumbai port carrying 785 oxygen cylinders during the third phase of its medical supply.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:34 IST
COVID-19: INS Tarkash arrives at Mumbai port carrying 785 Oxygen Cylinders from Kuwait
Indian Naval Ship Tarkash. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of Air and Sea Bridge Operation between India and Kuwait, fifth Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tarkash arrived on Tuesday night at Mumbai port carrying 785 oxygen cylinders during the third phase of its medical supply. This emergency medical supply operation between India and Kuwait is under the third phase and will continue to meet the urgent oxygen requirements in India, the Embassy of Kuwait said in a statement.

So far 425 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen and 3,800 oxygen cylinders has arrived at the Indian ports during the first and second phase of medical supply. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is on a 3-day visit to Kuwait from June 9 to 11, his first trip to the country as the Union Minister to discuss the ways of strengthening cooperation between both the countries in various fields.

According to the MEA release, the External Affairs Minister is taking this trip at the invitation of Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Kuwait. India reported 92,596 new COVID-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours. The COVID case tally in India has now reached 2,90,89,069, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021