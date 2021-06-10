Left Menu

Twelve killed in Myanmar Air Force plane crash

Twelve people were killed as a Myanmar Air Force military transport plane crashed in a mountainous area in the country's Mandalay region, the local media reports said on Thursday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Twelve people were killed as a Myanmar Air Force military transport plane crashed in a mountainous area in the country's Mandalay region, the local media reports said on Thursday. Myanmar news portal The Irrawaddy said on Facebook that a plane crashed near Anisakan Village in Pyin Oo Lwin town in Mandalay.

According to an initial report from the local fire department, there were 16 people on board. The story is still developing and further details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

