India-Australia reaffirms commitment to work together in areas of digital economy, cyber security

India-Australia on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to work together in the areas of digital economy, cyber security and critical and emerging technologies as identified by the Framework Arrangement on Cyber and Cyber-Enabled Critical Technology Cooperation. In the first meeting of Joint Working Group (JWG) on Cyber Security Cooperation between India and Australia that was held virtually on today, both countries noted the steady progress made in bilateral relations after the elevation of the relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) during the Leaders' Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison on June 4, 2020, said a Ministry of External Affairs release.

Paulomi Tripathi, Director (Oceania), Ministry of External Affairs of India and Rachel James, Special Advisor, Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology at Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia led the respective delegations of experts to discuss the cyber security cooperation between the two countries. The Joint Working Group on Cyber Security Cooperation is a mechanism established under the Framework Arrangement on the Cyber and Cyber-enabled Critical Technology Cooperation between Republic of India and Government of Australia to implement the 2020-25 Plan of Action under the Framework.

It brings together policy makers and working level experts in the area to strengthen bilateral cooperation. India and Australia shared cyber security threat assessments as well as information on legislation and national cyber strategies.

Noting the need to strengthen security of critical information infrastructure as well as 5G technology and IoT devices, India and Australia agreed to enhance cooperation with private sector and academia and to work together in skill and knowledge development, the release said. Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the multilateral fora.

Both sides look forward to the next bilateral Cyber Policy Dialogue and an early convening of the inaugural JWG meeting on Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), added the release. (ANI)

