Taliban kills six Afghan soldiers with car bomb attack in Baghlan province

At least six Afghan soldiers were killed and more than 10 others injured in a car bomb attack close to a military base in the northern province of Afghanistan's Baghlan in the early hours of Thursday.

ANI | Baghlan | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least six Afghan soldiers were killed and more than 10 others injured in a car bomb attack close to a military base in the northern province of Afghanistan's Baghlan in the early hours of Thursday. TOLOnews reported quoting sources that the attack took place at around 2 am local time in Bagh-e-Shamal area in Pul-e-Khumri, the center of Baghlan.

"The base was also a recruitment center for the army and some parts of the base have been destroyed in the blast." it said adding that "after the attack, the Taliban has placed roadside mines on Baghlan-Samangan highway and also closed the road to traffic. Abbas Tawakoli, the commander of 3rd Brigade of 217 Pamir Army Corps, confirmed the attack and said that "it was targeted by the security forces before reaching its target."

"After the attack, Taliban started gunfight, but their attack was pushed back by security forces," he said. "A number of the security force members were wounded in the blast and some walls of the base were damaged." "The security forces clearance operation moves forward slowly in Baghlan-Samangan highway due to roadside mines," he said.

As per TOLOnews, the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

