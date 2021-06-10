Sputnik V demonstrates 94.3 pc efficacy during vaccination campaign in Bahrain

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Thursday announced that the efficacy of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign by Bahrain's Ministry of Health was estimated to be at 94.3 per cent. In a statement, an efficacy study was conducted in Bahrain in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines involving more than 5,000 subjects. The overall efficacy beyond 14 days after administering the second dose was estimated at 94.3 per cent.

The data of Bahrain's Ministry of Health also demonstrated that 98.3 per cent of all COVID-19 cases were mild after 14 days of receiving the second dose of Sputnik V. The vaccination data indicated high safety of Sputnik V - it reported no deaths related to the vaccination and no serious adverse events associated with inocluation.

"Sputnik V has demonstrated efficacy of 94.3 per cent and high safety confirming the data collected in a number of other countries where it is used to protect the population against coronavirus. The Russian vaccine is an important part of Bahrain's diversified national portfolio. Use of Sputnik V is making a significant contribution in mitigating the spread of coronavirus, resuming normal life and economic activity," said Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF CEO. "Our data has confirmed the high efficacy and safety of Sputnik V during its use in Bahrain. This vaccine is one of a number of approved vaccines made available free of charge to citizens and residents in the Kingdom. Sputnik V continues to play an important role in the Kingdom's ongoing and successful vaccination campaign, with 81 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated so far," said Faeqa Saeed Al-Saleh, Bahrain's Minister of Health.

Earlier, Brazil has authorised the use of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and became the 67th country in the world to opt for the Russian made vaccine. (ANI)

