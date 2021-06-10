Left Menu

Economic offenders to be extradited at earliest: UK assures India

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and other Indian economic offenders in the United Kingdom will be extradited at the earliest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:07 IST
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi speaking at his weekly briefing. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and other Indian economic offenders in the United Kingdom will be extradited at the earliest. The UK has assured India that it will help in the early extradition of economic offenders.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has already ordered the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi and he is seeking to appeal against the orders. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters here that during the India-UK summit in May, London assured to help in the extradition of economic offenders.

"The issue of extradition of economic offenders was discussed on India-UK virtual summit on May 4. The UK side conveyed that there are some legal hurdles because of the nature of the criminal justice system in the UK. They are aware of the issue and they will do whatever possible to make sure that these people are extradited at the earliest," he said. Referring to the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, the spokesperson said, "We will continue to make all efforts to make fugitives face justice in India".

"As regards the specific case of Mehul Choksi, I don't have any particular update this week. He remains in the custody of Dominican authorities and certain legal proceedings are underway. As for Nirav Modi, you are aware that on April 15 this year UK secretary of state had ordered his extradition to India. We understand Nirav Modi is seeking to appeal against this decision. He remains in the custody of UK authorities. In respect of Vinay Mishra we don't have any information," he said. Nirav Modi and Choksi, both of whom have committed bank frauds, are trying to evade Indian security agencies.

While Nirav remains in custody, Choksi is facing court proceedings in Dominica where he illegally entered from Antigua. India says he is an Indian citizen and should be handed over to India Vijay Mallya is another economic fugitive who is out on bail in the UK. (ANI)

