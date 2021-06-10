Left Menu

Pakistan trying to malign India, material seized in Bokaro not uranium: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for its disposition to malign India "without caring to verify facts" and stated that the unidentified material seized in Jharkhand's Bokaro recently was not uranium or radioactive in nature.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 19:10 IST
Pakistan trying to malign India, material seized in Bokaro not uranium: MEA
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at his weekly press briefing. (Photo/ANI).
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for its disposition to malign India "without caring to verify facts" and stated that the unidentified material seized in Jharkhand's Bokaro recently was not uranium or radioactive in nature. "The material seized in Bokaro is not Uranium and not radioactive. The comment about India by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry drawing upon a media report indicates their disposition to malign India without caring to verify facts," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while addressing a press briefing here today.

Bokaro Police had arrested 7 persons with six kg of an unknown material, which the arrested in their confession to the police said was uranium. Pakistan had in the meantime expressed its concerns about the recovery of "uranium."

The MEA spokesperson clarified that the Department of Atomic Energy under the central government had after due evaluation and laboratory analysis of the material sample of the substance seized in Bokaro, stated that it was not Uranium and not radioactive. Last week, Pakistan called for investigating repeated incidents of 'illicit uranium possession' and sales in India and emphasised the need for identifying the end-users of the material, according to Dawn.

"Pakistan reiterates its call for a thorough investigation into such incidents and measures for strengthening the security of nuclear materials to prevent their diversion," said Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. Responding to this Bagchi said: "The gratuitous remarks on India by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry growing upon a media report, indicate the disposition to malign India without caring to check and verify facts."

He also affirmed that India maintains a stringent law-based regulatory system for internationally controlled items which is reflected in our impeccable non-proliferation system recognised by the international community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

