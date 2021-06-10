India asks Chinese govt to issue visas for Indians to resume travel to China for study, work

India has asked China to consider issuing visas and permit travel to China for Indians, who have adhered to the guidelines laid by Chinese embassy, especially those who have jobs or studying in the neighbouring country. Last month after China set a precondition for travellers from India to be inoculated with Chinese Covid-19 vaccines, it is learnt that many Indians have followed the guidelines but are yet waiting to get their visas.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in his press briefing on Thursday: "As the Chinese side has suspended existing visas in March this year, the Chinese embassy issued a notification about facilitating visas for those taking Chinese-made vaccines. It is understood that several Indian nationals have applied for Chinse visas after getting vaccinated in that manner but they are yet to be issued visas. Since these Indian nationals had met the requirement laid down by the Chinese embassy , we would hope that Chinese embassy would be able to issue Chinese visa soon." In the absence of direct flights, Indians are unable to travel to since last November whereas Chinese nationals and travelers have been visiting India.

Advertisement

"As far as specific case of China or Chinese visas , currently persons from China including Chinese nationals are able to travel to India despite absence of direct air connectivity however for Indian nationals travel to China has not been possible since last November," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said. India is in touch with China on the issue, the MEA spokesperson said.

"As conveyed earlier we have been in touch with the Chinese side in order to seek early resumption of travel by Indian citizens especially those who work and study there, while we recognize to ensure safety and strictly follow covid protocols essential two way travel should be facilitated especially keeping in view the fact that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India," Bagchi said. Not only China, large number of Indian students in other foreign universities especially in the United States are also stuck as these countries are not permitting students who have took India's Covaxin or Russia's Sputnik, both of which are awaiting approval for emergency use from the World Health Organization.

The external affairs ministry said it is helping students and is in touch with countries. The MEA spokeperson said: "Difficulties being faced regarding students who reside abroad but are currently stuck in India let me mention that ministry of external affairs in line with government of India policies at priority has been working actively to protect the Indians residing abroad be it for education, employment or other reasons.

"We are aware of the challenges being faced by Indian students who are unable to join and return to foreign countries to pursue their studies, we have been taking this issue up with the concern governments on priority we have also requested students facing difficulties to contact MEA details are available on our website and social media handles," Bagchi said. "On the issue of Covaxin we are aware that Bharat Biotech has sought WHO emergency use listing for Covaxin we hope that this process of getting this approval is completed at an early date, I understand that Sputnik has also applied for emergency listing , getting emergency listing would help this process," the MEA spokesperson said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)