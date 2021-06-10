Left Menu

Nepal: Gandaki Province Chief Minister fails vote of confidence

Nepal's Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung has failed to win a vote of confidence from the province assembly on Thursday.

ANI | Pokhara | Updated: 10-06-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 23:54 IST
Nepal: Gandaki Province Chief Minister fails vote of confidence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung has failed to win a vote of confidence from the province assembly on Thursday. Of the total 61 members (including Speaker), Gurung received a total of 27 voted in favour of motion while 30 others votes against Chief Minister Gurung. Similarly, one member of the assembly chose to stay neutral during the voting.

With this, Gurung has been automatically relieved from his position as the Chief Minister as per Article 169 (1) of the constitution. Gurung had first been appointed as Gandaki CM after the left alliance comprising CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) recorded a landslide victory in the 2017 elections. He was, however, reappointed as the Chief Minister on May 12 in his capacity as the parliamentary party leader of the largest political party in the provincial assembly after the coalition partner Maoist Center withdrew its support to the Gurung-led government.

Gurung was required to test his fate as the executive head of the province through the confidence motion within 30 days of the date of appointment. Earlier, Gurung had stepped down from his position in a tactical way just a day before the province assembly was all set to vote on a no-confidence motion registered against him. The opposition parties including the Nepali Congress (NC), the Maoist Center, Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) and Rastriya Janamorcha (RJM) had proposed NC's parliamentary party leader Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel as the new chief minister in their no-confidence motion against Gurung. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
2
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
3
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global
4
OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch

OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021