Myanmar authorities arrest 638 suspects for terror acts, illegal possession of arms

Myanmar authorities have recently arrested a total of 638 suspects for committing terror acts and illegally possessing firearms, state-run media reported Friday.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 11-06-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 10:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar authorities have recently arrested a total of 638 suspects for committing terror acts and illegally possessing firearms, state-run media reported Friday. The report said that the arrested suspects include 49 people for setting fire, 61 people for murder, 256 for illegally holding arms and ammunition and 272 people for terror and destructive acts.

A total of 50 small arms, 2,502 rounds of assorted ammunition, 914 homemade guns, 5,947 homemade mines, homemade bombs and related equipment were confiscated along with the arrest of the suspects. Incidents of explosions and setting fire at public property and schools had taken place in Myanmar's regions and states since last month.

Myanmar declared the state of emergency on Feb. 1 this year and the state power was transferred to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

