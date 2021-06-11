Left Menu

5.3-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 3.33 pm on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 14:59 IST
Beijing [China], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 3.33 pm on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.88 degrees north latitude and 121.55 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the center said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

