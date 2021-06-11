5.3-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan

Beijing [China], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 3.33 pm on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.88 degrees north latitude and 121.55 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the center said. (ANI/Xinhua)

