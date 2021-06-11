Left Menu

Namibia implements urgent measures amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Namibian government on Friday took an urgent decision to step up preventive measures after a spike in both new COVID-19 cases and related fatality rate in the last three weeks.

ANI | Windhoek | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:40 IST
Namibia implements urgent measures amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Namibia

Windhoek [Namibia], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The Namibian government on Friday took an urgent decision to step up preventive measures after a spike in both new COVID-19 cases and related fatality rate in the last three weeks. New space will be created, more staff hired, and additional oxygen acquired to handle the rising number of COVID-19 patients that have overwhelmed hospitals, according to a government circular.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology and cabinet spokesperson Peya Mushelenga said the government has approved an urgent plan to provide more help to state hospitals fighting the pandemic. Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said the country's confirmed daily new cases reached a record 1,045 on Thursday night.

Total confirmed cases now stood at 61,374 and number of related deaths at 968, as the country faces what Shangula described as its worst challenge from COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021