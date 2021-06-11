Left Menu

Nepal Police detain 20 civil society leaders protesting near PM's residence in Kathmandu

Nepal Police on Friday arrested 20 civil society activists and their leaders from a protest site near the Prime Minister's residence in Kathmandu.

Nepal Police on Friday arrested 20 civil society activists and their leaders from a protest site near the Prime Minister's residence in Kathmandu. The civil society activists hit the streets of Kathmandu protesting the government's intervention into operations of the Medical Education Commission, commercialization of the health sector, and other medical-related issues.

Narayan Wagle, Archana Thapa, Yug Pathak, Khagendra Sangraula, Sanjeev Upreti, and over a dozen other Brihat Nagarik Andolan (Mass Civic Movement) activists were detained from Baluwatar. "They came onto the street violating the prohibitory order, so we had to arrest them. The ongoing prohibitory order bars anyone from staging any kind of physical protests," a senior police official told ANI.

The Mass Civic Movement activists earlier on Thursday had issued a statement warning the government not to make the medical sector a political tool. They also requested the people to come out on the streets in their support. (ANI)

