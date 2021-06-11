Nearly 23 killed in road mishap in Pak's Balochistan province

At least 23 people were killed and several others injured after a bus overturned at a sharp turn on a motorway in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Friday, confirmed a hospital official. Dawn reported quoting medical superintendent of Khuzdar Civil Hospital, Ismail Bajoi that the death toll of the accident in Pakistan has risen up to almost two dozen.

Earlier, Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Major (retd) Bashir Ahmed confirmed 18 deaths. "The bus was carrying pilgrims from Wadh in Balochistan to Dadu in Sindh. 15 of the victims died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, a collision between two trains in Sindh province had caused the death of 62 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)