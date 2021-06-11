Left Menu

Nearly 23 killed in road mishap in Pak's Balochistan province

At least 23 people were killed and several others injured after a bus overturned at a sharp turn on a motorway in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Friday, confirmed a hospital official.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:27 IST
Nearly 23 killed in road mishap in Pak's Balochistan province
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 23 people were killed and several others injured after a bus overturned at a sharp turn on a motorway in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Friday, confirmed a hospital official. Dawn reported quoting medical superintendent of Khuzdar Civil Hospital, Ismail Bajoi that the death toll of the accident in Pakistan has risen up to almost two dozen.

Earlier, Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Major (retd) Bashir Ahmed confirmed 18 deaths. "The bus was carrying pilgrims from Wadh in Balochistan to Dadu in Sindh. 15 of the victims died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Earlier this week, a collision between two trains in Sindh province had caused the death of 62 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021