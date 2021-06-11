Left Menu

Bangladesh's total COVID-19 cases surpass 822,000

Bangladesh's COVID-19 death toll topped 13,000 Friday, with total cases surpassing 822,000 as the country struggles to limit the resurgence of infections.

Updated: 11-06-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh's COVID-19 death toll topped 13,000 Friday, with total cases surpassing 822,000 as the country struggles to limit the resurgence of infections. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 2,454 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths, making the tally at 822,849 and death toll at 13,032 on Friday.

The official data showed that 18,535 samples were tested in 24 hours (till 8 am local time on Friday) across Bangladesh. The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 761,916 including 2,286 new recoveries Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.58 per cent and the current recovery rate is 92.59 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

