National Equality Party protests outside Pak high commission in London against arrest of political workers, activists

National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEP JKGBL) on Thursday held a protest outside the Pakistani High Commission here against the imprisonment of political workers and human rights activists in Pakistani Occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. In a series of tweets, NEP-JKGBL chairman Sajjad Raja wrote, "National Equality Party JKGBL protests outside Pakistani High Commission in London against the imprisonment of political workers and human rights activists in Pakistani Occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan."

He also said that Pakistani High Commission (PHC) called their agents to disrupt the peaceful protest and the protesters were also threatened, harassed and verbally abused. "Pakistani High Commission refused to receive MEMORANDUM from National Equality Party workers. Earlier on Pakistani High Commission called their agents to disrupt our peaceful protest. We were threatened, harassed and verbally abused by the staff of PHC and their agents," he tweeted.

Advertisement

"Pakistani High Commission staff tried to disrupt our PROTEST in London today. But National Equality Party workers tackled them head on and confronted them rather than letting them continue their disruptive plan. PHC staff can be seen in the video saying I am a Pakistani servant," he said. The NEP-JKGBL chairman said that National Equality Party workers raised slogans against Pakistan Army and ISI (Pakistan Army Murdabad- ISI Murdabad) as PHC staff tried to disrupt the protest.

"Scuffle at Pakistani High Commission London. National Equality Party workers chant slogans against Pakistan Army and ISI (Pakistan Army Murdabad - ISI Murdabad) as PHC staff try to disrupt our PROTEST outside Pakistani High Commission in London today," he said. "Akhraiz Ahmed condemns Pakistan for attacking peaceful protesters on the streets of London. He demands immediate release of Hasnain Ramal, Tanveer Ahmed, Safeer Ahmed and Hamayoun Pasha. Tells that Pakistani agencies are even following us here on London streets. Demands protection," the NEP-JKGBL chairman said.

"Sardar Idrees Khan demands immediate release of Hasnain Ramal, Tanveer Ahmed, Hamayoun Pasha and Safeer Ahmed, condemns Pak Army for killing Kashmiris, Pak Army is killing our people on both sides of LOC. warns Pakistan Army & ISI that you will never be able to suppress Kashmiris," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)