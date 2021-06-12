Left Menu

Chemical leak kills 8 in southwest China's Guizhou

As many as eight people died and three others got injured in a chemical leak in China's Guizhou province, local authorities informed on Saturday.

ANI | Guizhou | Updated: 12-06-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 12:31 IST
Chemical leak kills 8 in southwest China's Guizhou
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

As many as eight people died and three others got injured in a chemical leak in China's Guizhou province, local authorities informed on Saturday. The incident took place in the capital of southwest province at 12:12 am on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police in capital Guiyang received a report that some people had passed out near a chemical company. According to the Chinese news portal, a preliminary probe has revealed that a leak of methyl formate happened while workers of the company were unloading the chemical from a vehicle.

So far, the local officials have been confirmed the death of eight people. A total of three injured are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Further probe of the accident is underway and more information is awaited in this matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021