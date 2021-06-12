Chemical leak kills 8 in southwest China's Guizhou
As many as eight people died and three others got injured in a chemical leak in China's Guizhou province, local authorities informed on Saturday.
As many as eight people died and three others got injured in a chemical leak in China's Guizhou province, local authorities informed on Saturday. The incident took place in the capital of southwest province at 12:12 am on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Police in capital Guiyang received a report that some people had passed out near a chemical company. According to the Chinese news portal, a preliminary probe has revealed that a leak of methyl formate happened while workers of the company were unloading the chemical from a vehicle.
So far, the local officials have been confirmed the death of eight people. A total of three injured are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Further probe of the accident is underway and more information is awaited in this matter. (ANI)
