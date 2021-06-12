Left Menu

5 killed in two blasts in Kabul

Five people were killed in two blasts in different areas in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

12-06-2021
Five people were killed in two blasts in different areas in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said. TOLOnews reported that one of the blasts happened in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul's district 13 and another happened after less than 30 minutes near Ali Jinnah Hospital in district 6.

According to the Ministry, the casualties are expected to rise. The blasts are similar to two explosions that happened in Kabul earlier this month, killing at least a dozen people, all civilians. (ANI)

