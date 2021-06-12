Left Menu

13 injured in Texas shooting

At least 13 people were wounded in a shooting in the US state of Texas on Saturday morning, while the suspected shooter was not immediately arrested, local media reported.

ANI | Houston | Updated: 12-06-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 17:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Texas

Houston [Texas], June 12 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 13 people were wounded in a shooting in the US state of Texas on Saturday morning, while the suspected shooter was not immediately arrested, local media reported. Gunfire erupted at about 1.30 am (local time) in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin city. Two victims were in critical condition but as of 4 am (local time) no one died, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon told a media briefing.

Eleven injured people were taken to a local hospital, one to a different hospital and the other to an urgent care facility with gunshot wounds. "It's not clear at this point what sparked this off, but out of an abundance of caution, we have notified the FBI's joint terrorism task force," said Chacon. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

