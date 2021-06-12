Left Menu

Bilawal slams Imran Khan-led PTI's budget, calls for greater increase in salaries of govt employees

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lashed out at the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over issues of price hike, unemployment and poverty in the country and called for increased salaries.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lashed out at the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over issues of price hike, unemployment and poverty in the country and called for increased salaries. Bilawal had joined nearly 300 government employees outside the Parliament House in Islamabad to express his solidarity with them, according to Dawn.

Addressing the protesting employees soon after the presentation of the federal budget, the PPP chairman said the PTI government had lied to the people and did not fulfil promises and the agreement made with the government employees. He said he would raise their demands in the parliament as well. He highlighted that the inflation in Pakistan has increased manifold while poverty and unemployment had reached an unprecedented high level during the last three years and said that the government should have increased salaries to a maximum level amid a worldwide pandemic.

"We will do everything in our capacity to stop this PTIMF budget in the National Assembly," he declared. Meanwhile, the protesters rejected the 10 per cent pay increase announced by the government and vowed to continue their protest.

A mixed reaction came on the federal budget 2021-22 as the salaried class termed it anti-poor, Dawn reported. Pakistan Clerks Association Rawalpindi chapter rejected the 10 per cent increase in salaries and pensions of government employees.

"Inflation increased by 100 per cent and salaries have been increased by just 10 per cent, so we rejected the budget," said APCA Rawalpindi chapter President Chaudhry Waheed Murad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

