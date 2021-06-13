Left Menu

Myanmar military junta accuses armed groups of training citizens for People's Defence Force

Myanmar military junta on Saturday accused armed groups of training citizens for People's Defence Force to protect civilians from the military crackdown on protesters.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 13-06-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 11:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar military junta on Saturday accused armed groups of training citizens for People's Defence Force to protect civilians from the military crackdown on protesters. In a news conference, military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said authorities identified at least three ethnic armed groups that had provided training to what he described as "terrorists."

He added the information came from those who had been detained. The spokesperson said the lessons they provided on the use of explosives have led to the destruction of public buildings. He suggested the military may take countermeasures.

Pro-democracy forces in Myanmar announced last month that they had created what they called a "People's Defence Force" to protect civilians from the military crackdown on protesters against the February 1 coup, reported NHK World. About 20 ethnic minority armed groups exist in Myanmar. Some of them have been assisting citizens protesting the junta and fighting against the military.

The military could step up airstrikes in the areas where armed groups are thought to be training citizens, reported NHK World. Meanwhile, Myanmar authorities have recently arrested a total of 638 suspects for committing terror acts and illegally possessing firearms, state-run media reported Friday.

Myanmar declared the state of emergency on Feb. 1 this year and the state power was transferred to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

